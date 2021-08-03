Left Menu

Foreign tourism to Spain surges from year ago in June, 75% below 2019

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 03-08-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 12:50 IST
The number of foreign tourists visiting Spain jumped to 2.2 million in June, rising nearly tenfold from a year earlier when global travel restrictions brought international tourism to a near halt, official statistics showed on Tuesday.

Tourists spent a total of 2.42 billion euros ($2.87 billion)in the country, up from around 133.9 million euros last June but still 75% lower than in June 2019 when some 8.8 million people visited Spain. ($1 = 0.8422 euros)

