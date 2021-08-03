MG Motor, Jio bring connected car solutions to Indian SUV market

MG Motor India on Tuesday announced a partnership on the Internet of Things (IoT) space with digital services provider Jio. The car maker will provide seamless integration of IT systems enabled by Jio's IoT solution in its upcoming mid-size SUV.

The association will enable robust new-age mobility solutions, underlining the marquee carmaker's zeal to build futuristic mobility applications and facilitate magical experiences, said the companies in a joint statement. Jio, India's largest integrated telecom service provider, will support automotive solutions designed to deliver an array of consumer and enterprise services.

Advertisement

Customers of MG's upcoming mid-size SUV will benefit from Jio's widespread internet outreach along with the highest quality connectivity, not only in metros but also in small towns and rural areas. "Jio's new-age connected vehicle solution is a combination of hardware, software and connectivity that will enable users to access trending infotainment and real-time telematics on the go as it brings the benefits of digital life to a vehicle and to people on the move," said the companies.

Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director of MG Motor India, said technology and innovation are leading the connected car space in the automobile industry. The current trend focuses increasingly on software-driven devices and our current partnership with a tech-innovator like Jio in the IoT space is a step towards establishing MG Motor as a tech leader in the automobile industry, he said.

"This partnership will ensure our next mid-sized connected SUV further simplifies the driving experience and ensures safety backed by technology," said Chaba. Kiran Thomas, Director and President of Jio, said the company has been building an ecosystem of cutting-edge technology products and solutions for Indian users.

"Jio's eSIM, IoT and streaming solutions will enable MG users to access real-time connectivity, infotainment and telematics. It is a commitment to technological evolution in the automobile industry with innovation as its key pillar," he said. MG Motor India had begun its journey in India with the launch of the country's first internet-connected car -- MG Hector -- followed by the pure electric internet SUV -- MG ZS. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)