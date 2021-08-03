MSI launches complete line-up of laptops powered by 11th Gen Intel® Core™ H series with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 30 graphics processors in India

- Introduces GP, GL and GF series available across MSI brand stores and authorized sellers NEW DELHI, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MSI, a leading gaming brand launches complete line-up of laptops equipped with 11th Gen Intel® H series processors up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 30 graphics. With a 30% performance upgrade over previous models, the high-speed combo of PCIe Gen4, Thunderbolt 4, and Wi-Fi 6E heighten increased enhancements. MSI also offers exclusive features like 'Discrete Graphics Mode' that improves graphics performance, while MSI Center allows users to overclock the GPU with ease. The new line-up includes GP, GL & GF series starting from INR 95,990/- and going up to INR 201,990/-, available across MSI brand stores and authorized sellers.

Last month, MSI announced the availability of GE and GS series, which makes it the first brand with 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processor and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3080 graphics.

Advertisement

Model CPU + GPU Price GP76 Leopard 11UG Intel 11th Gen Core i7 (RTX3070, GDDR6 8GB) INR 201,990.00 GP66 Leopard 11UG Intel 11th Gen Core i7 (RTX3070, GDDR6 8GB) INR 195,990.00 Pulse GL76 11UEK Intel 11th Gen Core i7 (RTX3060, GDDR6 6GB) INR 145,990.00 Pulse GL66 11UEK Intel 11th Gen Core i7 (RTX3060, GDDR6 6GB) INR 139,990.00 Katana GF76 11UD Gen Core i7 (RTX3050 Ti, GDDR6 4GB) INR 123,990.00 Katana GF76 11UC Intel 11th Gen Core i7 (RTX3050, GDDR6 4GB INR 111,990.00 Katana GF66 11UE Intel 11th Gen Core i7 (RTX3060, GDDR6 6GB INR 128,990.00 Katana GF66 11UD Intel 11th Gen Core i7 (RTX3050 Ti, GDDR6 4GB INR 117,990.00 Katana GF66 11UC Intel 11th Gen Core i7 (RTX3050, GDDR6 4GB) INR 106,990.00 Katana GF66 11UC Intel 11th Gen Core i5 (RTX3050, GDDR6 4GB) INR 95,990.00 Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Green Lin, Regional Marketing Manager, MSI, said, ''Our GF Series have been created to elevate the overall gameplay experience, and with a wide range of features like RTX 30 graphics that offer a completely seamless and uninterrupted experience. We believe in crafting performance-oriented products that cater to the needs of our diverse audience, and the GF Series are another addition to our power-packed lineup. MSI will continue its trend of producing top-tier, powerful machines with aesthetic touches that enhance user experience and unleash the inner gamer spirits.'' Born for performance - GP76/66 Leopard For those who need powerful performance for work and play, or even engineering, the GP Leopard series is also receiving NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3070 graphics and the latest 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 Processors.

The Powerhouse pulsating power - Pulse GL76/66 With new image designed by Maarten Verhoeven, 2018 ZBrush World Competition Champion, MSI unveiled its new GL66 and GL76 Pulse laptops. Verhoeven specifically designed the titanium power-armor inspired by Pulse energy for the Dragon Army to enhance agility and flexibility. The laptops use NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3060 graphics along with a redesigned heat pipe and integrated MSI thermal grease that generates more airflow for lower temperatures. An independent number pad rounds out the user experience.

Sharpen Your Game - Katana GF76/66 Inspired by the swift power of the Sword and Katana, the image of the brand-new Katana GF series is designed by famed Japanese illustrator Tsuyoshi Nagano, noted for his work in the 'Romance of the Three Kingdoms' video game series. The MSI Katana GF76 and GF66 are set to inspire users. Powered by NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3060 graphics and featuring independent number pads, even on the smaller 15-inch variant, the Sword and Katana GF laptops are more than just entry-level gaming configurations; they are the first partner for long-lasting battles in the virtual world.

GP76 Leopard GP66 Leopard Processor Up to latest 11th Gen. Intel®Core™ i7 Processors Graphics NVIDIA®GeForce RTX™ 3070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 Display 17.3'' Full HD (1920x1080), 240 Hz Refresh Rate, close to 100%sRGB 15.6'' Full HD (1920x1080), 240 Hz Refresh Rate, close to 100%sRGB Memory DDR4-3200, 2 slots, up to 64GB Storage Slot 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen3 x4 Webcam HD type (30fps@720p) Communication Gigabit Ethernet (up to 2.5GbE) Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX1675, Bluetooth v5.2 USB Ports 3 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A Keyboard Per-Key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries Audio 2 x Stereo Speakers Nahimic 3 Audio Enhance High-Resolution Audio ready Battery 4-Cell, Li-Polymer Video Output 1 x HDMI (8K@60Hz / 4K@120Hz), 1 x Mini DisplayPort Dimension 397 (W) x 284 (D) x 25.9 (H) mm 358 (W) x 267 (D) x 23.4 (H) mm Weight 2.9 Kg 2.38 Kg Pulse GL76 Pulse GL66 Processor Up to latest 11th Gen. Intel®Core™ i7 Processors Graphics NVIDIA®GeForce RTX™ 3060 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 Display 17.3'' Full HD (1920x1080), 144 Hz Refresh Rate, close to 100%sRGB 15.6'' Full HD (1920x1080), 144 Hz Refresh Rate, close to 100%sRGB Memory DDR4-3200, 2 slots, up to 64GB Storage Slot Up to 2 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen3 x4 Webcam HD type (30fps@720p) USB Ports 1 x USB3.2 Gen1 Type-C 2 x USB3.2 Gen1 Type-A 1 x USB2.0 Type-A Keyboard RGB Backlight Gaming Keyboard Battery 3-Cell, Li-Polymer Video Output 1x HDMI (4K@60Hz) Dimension 398 (W) x 273 (D) x 24.2 (H) mm 359 (W) x 259 (D) x 23.95 (H) mm Weight 2.3 Kg 2.1 Kg Katana GF76 Katana GF66 Processor Up to latest 11th Gen. Intel®Core™ i7 Processors Graphics NVIDIA®GeForce RTX™ 3060 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 NVIDIA®GeForce RTX™ 3050 Ti Laptop GPU 4GB GDDR6 NVIDIA®GeForce RTX™ 3050 Laptop GPU 4GB GDDR6 Display 17.3'' Full HD (1920x1080),144 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel 15.6'' Full HD (1920x1080),144 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel Memory Up to DDR4-3200, 2 slots, up to 64GB Storage Slot Up to 2 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen3 x4 Webcam HD type (30fps@720p) USB Ports 1 x USB3.2 Gen1 Type-C 2 x USB3.2 Gen1 Type-A 1 x USB2.0 Type-A Keyboard Red Backlit Gaming Keyboard(Katana GF76/66) Blue Backlit Gaming Keyboard (Sword 17/15) Video Output 1 x HDMI (4K@ 60Hz) Dimension 398 (W) x 273 (D) x 25.2 (H) mm 359 (W) x 259 (D) x 24.9 (H) mm Weight 2.3 Kg 2.1 Kg For high-res images, please visit: https://msi.gm/2PLcVd0 • MSI GAMING: https://in.msi.com/ • MSI Non-Gaming: https://www.instagram.com/msi_india/ • MSI Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MSIIndia • MSI Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/msigaming_india/ • MSI YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/c/MSIIndiaNB About MSI MSI is a world leader in gaming, content creation and AIoT solutions. Bolstered by its cutting-edge R&D capabilities and customer-driven innovation, MSI has a wide-ranging global presence spanning over 120 countries. Its comprehensive lineup of laptops, graphics cards, monitors, motherboards, desktops, peripherals, servers, IPCs, robotic appliances, and vehicle infotainment and telematics systems are globally acclaimed. Committed to advancing user experiences through the finest product quality, intuitive user interface and design aesthetics, MSI is a leading brand that shapes the future of technology. For more product information, please go to https://www.msi.com.

All rights of the technical, pictures, text and other content published in this press release are reserved. Contents are subject to changes without prior notice.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)