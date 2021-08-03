Smartworks provides over 600 seats to Ocwen Financial Services in Mumbai, Pune

Smartworks, which provides managed workspace, on Tuesday said it has given over 600 seats to Ocwen Financial Services at its centres in Mumbai and Pune.

Ocwen Financial Services is one of the leading financial services companies in America.

''In the current scenario, enterprises are re-assessing their existing conventional office spaces and long-tenured leases.

''They are opting for managed office spaces for workplace flexibility, tech-enabled work environment, optimal utilisation of space as the means for a reduction in cash outflows, agility and an enhanced office experience,'' said Smartworks founder Neetish Sarda.

Smartworks said it is leveraging technology to reimagine its workspaces as the new normal sets in with a heightened focus on employees' health and safety.

Ocwen Financial Services President (India and Manila Operations) S P Ravi said, ''With companies reimagining work, Smartworks is well suited to cater to our needs.'' ''Their digitally enabled ecosystem focused on contactless services fits the need of the hour as it enables a safe and hassle-free workspace for employees,'' he added.

Smartworks has a footprint of over four million sq ft and 31 centres across nine cities (Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata).

In October 2019, Smartworks announced raising of USD 25 million (about Rs 175 crore) from Singapore's Keppel Land Ltd to fund its expansion plan.

