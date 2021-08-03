Ajeenkya D Y Patil Healthcare Awards an Approximate 100 Mn USD Construction Contract to Ashoka Buildcon Ltd.

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) The domestic healthcare player - Ajeenkya D Y Patil Group in a step towards concreting their aspirations to be a dominant player in affordable healthcare space have made a major sign up today. The Group intends to set up a major super speciality and critical care facility embedded with healthcare education in Wadala Mumbai followed by a similar model in Pune. The Group has awarded an approximate USD 100 million construction contract to Ashoka Buildcon Ltd. for the same. The contract is for developing Mumbai's Grand Port Hospital into a 600-bed super-speciality hospital and medical college with residential quarters of Zodiac Healotronics Private Limited, an Ajeenkya D Y Patil Group company. The project is to be completed in 60 months. With this development, the former Mumbai Port Trust Hospital is going to get a massive facelift and now be seen as one of the largest and prominent hospitals in Mumbai. Operating at CGHS rates this is estimated to be the hot spot for Govt. Employees and other beneficiaries.

Dr. Ajeenkya D Y Patil, Chairman of the Group mentioned, “We are looking at a complete holistic solution in our model which is not limited to only Clinical and Academics. Wellness and Alternate Medicine is something where we intend to commit ourselves and build world class facilities. Ayurveda is close to my heart, and I believe a lot of work is due in this space.” While hospitals have been the most desirable infrastructure requirement, adding healthcare academic facilities is also need of the hour. Many players have been seen introducing creative courses in this space apart from the growing demand of MBBS and MS seats. Mr. Shivdutt Das, Managing Director and CEO of Ajeenkya D Y Patil Healthcare said, “We are clearly focussed at affordable healthcare. We aspire to bring best in class medical facility for the common man. We aim to bring the private hospital standard of service and social hospital kind of price point. This will be possible with the right blend of technology and economy of scale. We shall break a lot of myths and prove that top of line Healthcare can be delivered at affordable price point.” The agreement was inked in the presence of Dr. Ajeenkya D Y Patil, Group Chairman Ajeenkya D Y Patil Group, Shri Satish Parakh, MD & Promoter Ashoka Buildcon Ltd., Mr.Shivdutt Das, Managing Director and CEO, ADYP Healthcare, Mr.Barun Chowdhury, Chief Operating Officer Ashoka Buildcon Ltd. and Mr.Milaap Bhansali, Director, Ashoka Buildcon Ltd. at Mumbai. For more information, please logon to www.dypatil.com and www.grandporthospital.in.

For further details please reach us at dilip@adypg.com. Image: Term sheet signing ceremony for Grand Port Hospital Construction, Mumbai PWR PWR

