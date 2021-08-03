JK Lakshmi Cement to invest in augmenting existing capacities in North, West markets

JK Lakshmi Cement will selectively invest in augmenting its existing capacities in Northern and Western markets in next few years in a bid to enhance its footprint as well as market share, its Chairman & Managing Director Bharat Hari Singhania has said.

It has drawn up ambitious growth plans including expansion of manufacturing base, adding new products and entering into new markets, according to the latest annual report of JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd.

The company expects ''significant change'' in construction technologies and practices, which in turn will bring exponential growth of demand for ready-to-use value-added construction products.

''Continuing with this optimistic finale to the year gone by, your company shall selectively invest in augmenting the existing capacities in Northern and Western parts of the markets in next few years to enhance market share,'' Singhania said.

However, the company did not mention the amount which it plans to invest.

The combined capacity of JK Lakshmi Cement stands at 13.3 Million Metric Tonnes per Annum (MTPA).

The company has been recently awarded two limestone mining blocks – one in Central Rajasthan and another in Coastal Gujarat through e e-bidding.

''... each of these can support at least 5 Million MTPA cement capacity for 40 – 50 years. In coming years your company will invest to make progress in the operationalisation of these new mining blocks, which shall not only add to competitiveness in existing markets but also help in opening new markets also,'' Singhania added.

While talking about the financial year gone by, he said FY21 presented two pictures that are in sharp contrast.

''If the cement demand was just above 4 million MT in April 2020 (lowest of cement demand in any month in more than a decade); it was slightly below 33 million MT in March 2021 (second highest of cement demand in any month in the history). While the first reflects a complete economic downhill; the latter is a blossoming hope full of promises,'' Singhania added.

In FY 21, despite all odds, JK Lakshmi Cement's volumes grew by 8 per cent and Profit After Tax increased by over 55 per cent. Its turnover in FY21 was at Rs 4,459 crore.

JK Lakshmi Cement Vice Chairman & Managing Director Vinita Singhania said: ''We are optimistic and are already seeing some early signs of recovery of the economy, from the COVID pandemic. With the gradual easing of lockdown restrictions by state governments, it is hoped that we will soon reach a normalcy stage.'' The government's continuous emphasis on affordable housing and infrastructure augurs well for the economy in general and the cement Industry in particular.

According to the company, once the storm caused by the pandemic settles down, the cement industry shall witness a ''prolonged phase of stable demand growth'' of about 5 to 6 per cent per annum, though the momentum lost during COVID may still take some time to fully recover.

