Bewakoof claims its 5,000 year old Heritage

● Supports Indian artisans with the launch of exclusive Badera Collection ● A complete range for men, women and all genders spanning shirts, kurtas, dresses and tops Mumbai, 3rd Aug 2021: India’s largest D2C fashion brand Bewakoof.com pays Homage to Heritage as it announces Badera collection with a complete range of fashion apparels for men, women and all genders. Badera collection includes close to 100 unique SKUs with a wide variety of prints, patterns and colour options including ones inspired by Fire, Earth, Water and Sky. Badera means ancestors. The collection is a respectful ode to the original art and craftsmanship of the artisans and karigars who have kept our Indian culture & heritage alive till date. Its aim is to bring to genZ, millennials and young Indians a piece of true art, untouched and uncorrupted by modernity. Badera’s journey for Bewakoof began in 2019 when the design team traveled to Rajasthan for routine business and they had a brief stop over in a small town in Shekhawati district, where they met an old lady in her late 60’s who was working on hand block printing in her yard. Blissfully unaware of the monetary value of her art or the respect it enjoys not just in India but internationally where global brands have built collections taking inspiration from Badera. This incident encouraged the Bewakoof’s design team to showcase the magic and beauty of Badera in the contemporary forms to their hatke audience. Prabhkiran Singh, Founder CEO, Bewakoof, says, “Bewakoof stands for Vocal for Local. For us that not only means manufacturing in India but also Indian design, Indian designers and artisans and Desi Chic and reclaiming our 5,000 year old heritage. The more you fly the more the urge to be rooted. This is our back to the roots moment and movement.” Badera is being launched as an Indo-fusion collection which will shine through with handmade printing, earthy tones and a soothing colour palette with the use of lightweight fabrics. The designers at Bewakoof have attempted to build a modern take on the classic prints by adding fashion shirts, tops and dresses. Pricing between Rs 699-999.

The Badera collection will also cater to the plus size customers. Amit Mahajan Design Head, Bewakoof, says, “Khamma Ghani. Inspiration happens in the moments you least expect it. We have always been in awe of Indian artisans, there is so much to admire about their skills and spirit. It is truly world-class. Through this collection, our attempt is to bring our heritage to life and make it contemporary for our audience through striking colours and elements. With this collection inspired from the textile treasure of this desert state - we have tried to write a new tale this autumn.” Don’t wait. Padharo mhare Desh. About Bewakoof.com: Bewakoof.com, founded in 2012, is a D2C fashion brand built on social media, with content marketing being a key growth strategy. The brand’s philosophy is to add lightheartedness to life through its self-expressive products and fun shopping experiences.

The expressions the brand enables on products are relatable and Indian in nature including prints in regional languages (Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Telugu, Gujarati, etc). As the smaller towns of India have shifted online in the last 3 years, the USP of Indian Inspiration and regional languages have helped the brand grow.

The brand is popular for its offerings in casualwear and has recently launched indo-fusion ethnic and sleepwear. Along with a range of collaborations with Marvel, DC Comics, Looney Tunes, Star Wars, F.R.I.E.N.D.S, and Disney. The brand has 4.5 Million fans on Facebook and 1.5 Million followers on Instagram.

