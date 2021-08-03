Retired official held for selling railway property

A retired senior section engineer of the Railways has been arrested here for allegedly selling clips and pins used to fasten rail tracks, after procuring these from a department godown by showing fake papers. According to the Railway Police, Dinesh Prakash Lohani procured the material worth Rs 20 lakh a week before his retirement more than a months ago. Lohani was arrested on Monday night from his Rajendra Nagar residence, Railway Police Inspector Vipin Sisodia said. These clips and pins were shown to be supplied to Moradabad and Chandausi stations, he said, adding that fake papers were prepared for taking these from the godown. The stock of the godwon is also being checked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)