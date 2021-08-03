Left Menu

Retired official held for selling railway property

A retired senior section engineer of the Railways has been arrested here for allegedly selling clips and pins used to fasten rail tracks, after procuring these from a department godown by showing fake papers. These clips and pins were shown to be supplied to Moradabad and Chandausi stations, he said, adding that fake papers were prepared for taking these from the godown.

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 03-08-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 16:00 IST
Retired official held for selling railway property
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A retired senior section engineer of the Railways has been arrested here for allegedly selling clips and pins used to fasten rail tracks, after procuring these from a department godown by showing fake papers. According to the Railway Police, Dinesh Prakash Lohani procured the material worth Rs 20 lakh a week before his retirement more than a months ago. Lohani was arrested on Monday night from his Rajendra Nagar residence, Railway Police Inspector Vipin Sisodia said. These clips and pins were shown to be supplied to Moradabad and Chandausi stations, he said, adding that fake papers were prepared for taking these from the godown. The stock of the godwon is also being checked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
4
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021