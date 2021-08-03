Left Menu

Coworking firm 91Springboard provides 800 seats in Mumbai to private bank

03-08-2021
Coworking firm 91Springboard on Tuesday said it has provided 800 seats in Mumbai to a private bank.

Property consultant CBRE South Asia Pvt Ltd facilitated the deal.

91springboard has 24 centres across the premier cities of Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Gurugram, Noida, Pune, New Delhi and Goa.

In a statement, 91Springboard announced the 800-seat deal in Andheri (East), Mumbai for one of the biggest private-sector banks in the country.

The name of the bank was not disclosed.

CBRE expects India's flexible stock to grow by 10-15 per cent (y-o-y) from the current 36 million sq ft in the next three years.

Anand Vemuri, Chief Executive Officer of 91Springboard, said: “We offer services that efficiently cater to the BFSI sector and are now providing similar customized services to other banking and fintech companies.'' Ram Chandnani, Managing Director, Advisory and Transactions Services, CBRE India: “Amid the pandemic organisations across industries have been successful in changing their strategies to ensure business continuity.'' ''While remote work may continue for many, the demand for physical workspaces is expected to remain, especially when we look at the financial sector,'' he added. The demand for flexible workspace by large corporates has risen amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

