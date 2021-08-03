Auto component industry cautiously optimistic on growth in FY22 amid multiple challenges

The auto component industry is cautiously optimistic about growth prospects in the current fiscal amid various challenges like an increase in raw material cost and logistics continuing to hinder a smooth recovery, industry body ACMA said on Tuesday.

The industry, which saw its turnover declined by 3 per cent in the last fiscal, also remains cautious regarding a third wave of the COVID-19, which could again put pressure on the performance.

''With the economy progressively returning to normal and as vehicular demand picks up, we are cautiously optimistic about the performance of the industry for this year,'' Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) President Deepak Jain told reporters in a virtual press meet.

The challenges on the front of availability of semiconductors, escalating prices as also the availability of raw materials, challenges in logistics -- including non-availability and high prices of containers, among others, continue to hinder a smooth recovery, he noted.

''We are also wary of the third wave of pandemic and hope that the current revival in demand will be a sustained one. We are optimistic that the lessons learnt in managing the first two will stand us in good stead in managing the third one as well,'' Jain said.

He added that the industry is looking at sustained growth in order to initiate investments, which have been on hold for the last few years, owing to various challenges.

''The key challenge remains how and when we are able to have sustained investments going forwards because that is the key for growth. Currently, the industry is not ready for this as we need to be financially prudent as still there are challenges, ambiguity in the system,'' Jain noted.

The industry lost investment opportunities of around USD 1 billion, which used to be the overall Capex around 2018-19 when the industry was witnessing growth, he added.

With the second wave, growth in the first quarter of the current fiscal is expected to be muted and that the industry is focussing a lot on localisation and various cost reduction measures to remain afloat, Jain said.

In FY21, the auto component industry reported a turnover of Rs 3.40 lakh crore, registering a de-growth of 3 per cent over FY20.

''As an industry, we had only 10 months to perform in the last fiscal. In these ten months, we have witnessed just 3 per cent de-growth as compared to FY20. This shows the resilience of the industry and supply chain amid multiple headwinds last year,'' Jain noted.

On a query related to the job scenario in the sector, he said that the situation remains stable at the moment, even with capacity utilisation hovering around 60-70 per cent.

On the government's push for the electric vehicle segment, Jain said that the auto component industry supported a technology-agnostic approach in order to offer the best product in price terms to the customer.

On Tesla seeking lower import duties, he noted that ACMA would support any entity, which would focus on local manufacturing.

When asked about 75 per cent job reservations for locals in Haryana and its impact on the industry, Jain said the move would erode competitiveness.

''This is something which goes against the ethos of one nation one labour policy…there has been a lot of engagement with the state government and we are hopeful of finding a solution in this regard,'' he added.

In 2020-21, auto component sales to OEMs stood at Rs 2.79 lakh crore (USD 37.7 billion), while the aftermarket sales were Rs 64,524 crore (USD 8.7 billion) that declined by 7 per cent as compared to FY 20.

Exports and imports stood at Rs 0.98 lakh crore (USD 13.3 billion) and Rs 1.02 lakh crore (USD 13.8 billion), respectively, thus reducing the trade balance to USD 500 million, the lowest ever.

Auto component exports declined by 8 per cent, while imports by 11 per cent in the last fiscal as compared with 2019-20.

''Going ahead, the logistics cost remains a challenge and it actually is impacting the competitiveness of the whole industry, especially the exports,'' Jain said.

ACMA Director General Vinnie Mehta noted that the auto industry in India witnessed two successive years of de-growth of 14.6 per cent in FY19-20 and thereafter 13.6 per cent in FY20-21.

''The economic slowdown of FY19-20 was compounded by the challenges of the pandemic-led national lockdown in FY20-21, resulting in a decline in vehicle production and consumption. “While the first quarter of FY20-21 was a complete washout, the industry regained significant ground in the second quarter onwards. The component industry, in tandem, posted a subdued performance in FY20-21 with de-growth of 3 per cent over the previous year,'' he added.

On the policy front, ACMA said that while the PLI scheme for the auto and auto component industry has been announced, the industry awaits its finer details. The PLI scheme for auto and auto components is expected to create an export competitive industry and also give a thrust to its localisation, it added.

The industry is also keen on an early announcement of the details of the RODEPT (Remission of Duties and Taxes on Export Products) scheme that will refund embedded taxes and duties.

