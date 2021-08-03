Haptik AI now supports India's Universal Language - Hinglish

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jio Haptik Technologies Ltd, one of the world's largest Conversational AI companies and a subsidiary of Reliance Jio platforms, has now introduced Hinglish (a mixture of Hindi and English) chatbots to help brands engage with Indian customers in their preferred language.

Haptik launches multilingual chatbots in India's fastest-growing language: Hinglish While Hindi & English are popular languages, Hinglish is emerging rapidly with 350 million+ speakers versus only 125 million+ English speakers. This shift in language is primarily because users find texting and having conversations in Hinglish more convenient. Since a vast majority of India also lives in semi-urban and rural regions and might not be fluent in English, it becomes even more critical for brands to adapt to the customer's preferred language instead of a one-size-fits-all approach with English or Hindi.

For instance, if users want to track their order, they can frame the query as ''Mera order kahan hai'' in Hinglish.

Hinglish chatbots by Haptik can automatically identify when a user initiates a conversation in Hinglish or Hindi & continue the conversation accordingly. It further transliterates Hinglish to Hindi to understand the user query in their natural language instead of transferring it to an agent. Haptik's proprietary NLU engine ensures the most accurate response, configurable either in Hindi or Hinglish as preferred by the brand.

Thus, Haptik chatbots can answer the above-asked Hinglish query as: Bot: Hi, I am your Virtual Assistant. How can I help you today? User: Mera order kahan hai? Bot: Zaroor, mujhe aapka order track karne dein. Kya aap mujhe apna order ID bata sakte hain? OR Bot: ज़रूर, मुझे आपकी ऑर्डर ट्रैक करने दें। क्या आप मुझे अपना ऑर्डर आईडी बता सकते हैं? Haptik's first customer to break the language barrier with Hinglish is Jiomobility. Jiomobility's mission is to make superior internet & network accessible to every person in every corner of India. With a vast majority of their audience based in tier-2 & tier-3 cities, the flexibility of interacting in Hindi or Hinglish helps in supporting their non-English speaking users. This further translates to a higher resolution rate on the chatbot & increased customer satisfaction. Upon Jiomobility's launch for Hinglish, Swapan Rajdev, CTO & Co-founder at Haptik, said, ''Speaking your customer's language is critical in today's world. We don't want customers to adapt to what the business can support. We always want businesses to adapt to their customer needs. And customers need the flexibility to speak in their preferred native language. Hinglish also becomes important with the growing popularity of chat platforms like WhatsApp, where users prefer to be more informal and casual. This combination is an ultimate winner for brands like Jiomobility that are focused on customer experience.'' About Haptik Haptik is one of the world's largest Conversational AI companies, having reached over 100 million+ devices, and processed over 4 billion conversations. Part of the $65 billion Internet conglomerate Reliance Jio Platforms, Haptik Intelligent virtual assistants enable Fortune 500 brands globally to enhance customer experience while saving costs and increasing revenue. The company is featured as a leader in the category across many platforms, including Gartner, AI Time Journal, Opus Research & more. Haptik's leading clients and partners include KFC, Oyo Rooms, Starhub, HP, Tata Group, Disney Hotstar, OLA, and Zurich Insurance, among others. For further information, visit https://haptik.ai Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1317248/Haptik_Logo.jpg Video: : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fOqqFxNNkbA PWR PWR

