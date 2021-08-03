Left Menu

N.Korea criticises Britain for plan to deploy warships in Asia

North Korea criticised Britain on Tuesday for a plan to permanently deploy two warships in the Asia-Pacific region this year, calling it a "provocation".

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 03-08-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 16:30 IST
N.Korea criticises Britain for plan to deploy warships in Asia
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • North Korea

North Korea criticized Britain on Tuesday for a plan to permanently deploy two warships in the Asia-Pacific region this year, calling it a "provocation". The plan comes as London steps up its engagement in Asia after expressing growing alarm in recent months over China's territorial ambitions in the region, including Taiwan.

The reclusive Asian state said news of the plan coincided with the passage of British aircraft carrier Queen Elizabeth and its escort ships through seas in which China is vying for influence with the United States and Japan. A North Korean official criticized comments by Britain's defense minister, Ben Wallace, as suggesting that the North and China were trying to isolate Japan and South Korea and threaten freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific region.

"It is a kind of provocation against us that Britain, which is intensifying the situation by shoving its warships into far-off Asia-Pacific, is citing our 'threat' as an excuse," the official said in a statement on the foreign ministry website. "This will only result in strong resistance from local countries and tension in the already-sensitive regional situation."

Britain's embassy in Seoul could not immediately be reached for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
4
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021