Former NIIT Tech CEO Arvind Thakur joins JK Tech board

Arvind Thakur, former CEO of NIIT Technologies (now known as Coforge), has joined the board of JK Tech as a non-executive director.

In this role, he will contribute towards company strategy and leading profitable growth, including inorganic initiatives, JK Tech said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

''We are delighted to strengthen the board with Arvind's presence. With his vast experience and industry exposure, we look forward to his guidance in shaping the future as new opportunities emerge in the post pandemic world,'' JK Tech chairman Abhishek Singhania said in the statement.

Thakur served as the CEO, vice-chairman and managing director at NIIT Technologies Ltd since inception till May 2019.

He has been the chairman of specialized technology companies like Esri India Technologies Ltd, Incessant Technologies Ltd, and serves on the Board of Management at NIIT University.

''JK Tech is a unique brand in the tech space delivering specialized next generation technology solutions. I'm excited to contribute to shaping its future and committed to catalyze a superior experience for all stake holders,'' Thakur said.

An IIT Kharagpur alumni Thakur has also been an elected member for three consecutive terms of the executive council at IT indusry body NASSCOM where he held key positions till May 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)