Trident enters detergent market, launches Tri-Safe

Punjab-based Trident Ltd on Tuesday announced to make a foray into the laundry business through its 'Tri-Safe' washing powder.

The company aims to become a pan-India brand and penetrate in the consumer market, said Trident in a statement. The company commenced commercial production of 'Tri-Safe' washing powder from Monday at its Budhni facility in Madhya Pradesh, with a current installed capacity of 10 MT per day, it added.

Advertisement

''Trident, with this new venture, intends to reach every household of India by offering an affordable and effective washing solution,'' it said.

Tri-Safe is infused with neem, a natural herb, to deliver good hygiene, it added.

Trident Ltd is the flagship company of Trident Group, a USD 1-billion Indian business conglomerate and a global player.

Headquartered in Ludhiana, Punjab, Trident Ltd is a vertically integrated textile and paper manufacturer with its manufacturing facilities located in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)