Nahan-Kumharhatti NH Blocked after landslide in HP's Sirmaur

The Nahan-Kumharhatti national highway has been blocked due to a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district on Tuesday, a state disaster management official said.

The landslide occurred near Laddoo due to which the Nahan-Kumharhatti NH-907-A was blocked at about 1 pm, the official said.

An earthmover and an air compressor have been deployed at the site for early restoration of the road, he added.

