Nahan-Kumharhatti NH Blocked after landslide in HP's Sirmaur

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 03-08-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 17:19 IST
The Nahan-Kumharhatti national highway has been blocked due to a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district on Tuesday, a state disaster management official said.

The landslide occurred near Laddoo due to which the Nahan-Kumharhatti NH-907-A was blocked at about 1 pm, the official said.

An earthmover and an air compressor have been deployed at the site for early restoration of the road, he added.

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

