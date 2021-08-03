Rupee extends gains by 6paise to 74.28 on stocks rally

The rupee rose by 6 paise to close at 74.28 against the US dollar on Tuesday following sharp gains in domestic equities and a weak American currency.

The rupee is moving in a narrow range ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) policy decision and release of the US non-farm payrolls data on Friday, forex dealers said.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 74.36 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 74.21 and a low of 74.36.

It finally ended at 74.28 against the American currency, registering a rise of 6 paise over its previous close. On Monday, the rupee had settled at 74.34 against the US dollar.

''Rupee continued to rally today, albeit in a quiet fashion in comparison to domestic equities that hit a lifetime high. Overseas forex markets also remained lackluster with G10 currencies trading in a tight range on thin volumes,'' said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Looking ahead, the focus will remain on RBI monetary policy. The inflows from the primary market will remain robust and the rupee is expected to trade with positive bias in the near term, Parmar added.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, dipped 0.07 percent to 91.98.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 872.73 points or 1.65 percent higher at 53,823.36, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 245.60 points or 1.55 percent to 16,130.75.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.80 percent to USD 73.47 per barrel.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Monday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,539.88 crore, as per exchange data.

''The Indian rupee appreciated marginally for the second straight session against the US dollar tracking gains in local equities and a weak dollar,'' said Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst, Reliance Securities.

Meanwhile, the local unit also took support from strengthening regional currencies.

The dollar index was flat to marginally weaker this Tuesday but remained in tight trading ranges, with traders reluctant to take strong positions ahead of the release of key US employment data at the end of the week, Iyer said.

''Rupee consolidated in a narrow range but traded with a slight appreciation bias following sharp gains in domestic equities. Market participants remain cautious ahead of the important RBI policy statement that is scheduled this week,'' said Gaurang Somaiyaa, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

The expectation is that the central bank could maintain a dovish stance and that could restrict major gains for the currency.

''We expect the USDINR (Spot) to trade sideways with a negative bias and quote in the range of 74.05 and 74.50,'' Somaiyaa added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)