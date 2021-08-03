Left Menu

Chilean interest rates seen heading upwards along with inflation - Cenbank poll

Reuters | Santiago | Updated: 03-08-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 18:09 IST
Chile's interest rate will be lifted to 1% this month from 0.75% at present and hit 1.25% by October and 2.25% in 12 months, traders said in a central bank poll published on Tuesday, as the monetary authority seeks to gradually withdraw the stimulus in place since the start of the pandemic.

The traders saw inflation hitting 0.30% in July, compared with 0.1% in August, and 3.4% within 12 months, squarely inside the bank's 2% - 4% range.

