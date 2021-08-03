Left Menu

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-08-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 18:11 IST
Dr Reddy's re-launches Naproxen Sodium OTC Tablets in US market
Representative Image
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd on Tuesday announced the re-launch of over-the-counter (OTC) Naproxen Sodium Tablets USP, 220 mg, the store-brand equivalent of Aleve, in the US market, as approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

''The launch of Dr. Reddys NaproxenSodium Tablets, 220 mg (OTC), is an important addition to our Pain/Analgesics portfolio of OTC products.

This launch represents our continued endeavor to leverage our strong capabilities and vertically integrated supply chain on key APIs like naproxen to ensure a consistent and reliable supply of finished products for our customers and patients,'' Marc Kikuchi, CEO, North America Generics, Dr. Reddys Laboratories said.

Dr. Reddys OTC Naproxen Sodium Tablets USP, 220 mg is an over-the-counter non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for use as a pain reliever and fever reducer.

Naproxen Sodium Tablets USP, 220 mg, had US retail sales of approximately USD 316 million as of July 2021, Dr. Reddys said quoting market figures.

Dr. Reddys Naproxen Sodium Tablets USP, 220 mg, will be available in multiple-pack sizes to allow consumers a variety of purchasing options.

Alevis are a trademark of Bayer HealthCare LLC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

