Automovill plans to double staff strength

Automovill, a mobility start-up focused on car after-sales services, on Tuesday said it is planning to double its manpower by the end of the current financial year.

Currently, the brand houses 70 employees and plans to increase the number to 125 by the end of the financial year, the company said in a statement.

Advertisement

The hiring will be majorly for Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR regions and then gradually at other regional levels as per need.

Automovill has aggressive expansion for the ongoing financial year, starting with Karnataka region, the company said.

It added that the hiring will be across experience levels, including higher, mid-level and entry-level positions under operations, technology, and marketing departments, which will form the basis of the hypergrowth phase it is eyeing.

Automovill founder and CEO Mridu Mahendra Das said, ''We have been witnessing good growth in the last one year. We have rigorous expansion on cards and to back it, we need talented professionals.'' Das added that this hiring drive comes in line with the company's immediate plans in the pipeline. ''We seek professionals who are passionate and can bring good energy to the workplace.'' Recently, Automovill raised USD 500,000 in a bridge round from Mumbai Angels Network and NEDFi Venture Capital, and hiring was shared as one of the key points where funds will be directed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)