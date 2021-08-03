Left Menu

IndiGo to launch IATA Travel Pass for international travel

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 18:27 IST
IndiGo has partnered with International Air Transport Association (IATA) to launch a pilot project for IATA Travel Pass, which will enable passengers to create a 'digital passport' to verify their pre-travel test or vaccination status to meet the SOPs of the destination.

The IATA Travel Pass will be a mobile app to help passengers easily and securely manage their travel in line with government requirements for COVID-19 tests or vaccines.

The pilot project will begin in the country from August 20.

The passengers will be able to share the test and vaccination certificates with authorities as well as airlines to facilitate travel, the airline said in a statement on Tuesday.

The IATA Travel Pass will also enable authorised labs and test centres to securely send test results or vaccination certificates to passengers, the airline noted.

Ronojoy Dutta, chief executive officer, IndiGo said, “Today, most countries have implemented protocols for travellers across the globe and this IATA Travel Pass will simplify and digitise the requisite passenger information for respective countries.'' ''We are certain that our collaboration with IATA on this innovation will prove to be a stepping-stone towards international air travel recovery, while providing a hassle-free experience to our customers,'' he said.

Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23 last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, special international passenger flights have been operating from India under air bubble arrangements formed with around 27 countries since July last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

