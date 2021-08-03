Left Menu

Kalpataru Power Transmission Q1 net jumps nearly 3-fold to Rs 78 cr

delivered sustainable performance in the first quarter of the fiscal. With the rising commodity prices, higher logistics cost and supply chain issues posing near term challenges, the company remains diligent in managing cost and navigating the current environment, he added.He further said,We are progressing well on our strategic agenda to restructure our road BOOT build own operate transfer assets and complete the sale transaction of Kohima-Mariani transmission asset.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 18:29 IST
Kalpataru Power Transmission Q1 net jumps nearly 3-fold to Rs 78 cr
Representative image Image Credit: StoryBlocks
  • Country:
  • India

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) on Tuesday reported a nearly three-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 78 crore for the June quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 28 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2020, it said in a BSE filing.

Total income rose to Rs 3,218 crore from Rs 2,335 crore in the year-ago period. KPTL MD and CEO Manish Mohnot said, ''Despite lockdowns and challenges due to the severe second wave of COVID-19, KPTL... delivered sustainable performance in the first quarter of the fiscal.'' With the rising commodity prices, higher logistics cost and supply chain issues posing near term challenges, the company remains diligent in managing cost and navigating the current environment, he added.

He further said,''We are progressing well on our strategic agenda to restructure our road BOOT (build own operate transfer) assets and complete the sale transaction of Kohima-Mariani transmission asset. We are confident to complete these transactions during FY22.'' Its consolidated order book has reached over Rs 34,000 crore. KPTL is one of the largest specialised EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) companies engaged in power transmission and distribution, oil and gas pipeline, railways and civil infrastructure businesses.

KPTL is currently executing projects in over 40 countries and has global footprint in 62 nations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

ALSO READ

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
4
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021