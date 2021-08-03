Left Menu

BMW India drives in Individual 740Li M Sport Edition tagged at Rs 1.42 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 18:49 IST
BMW India drives in Individual 740Li M Sport Edition tagged at Rs 1.42 cr
  • Country:
  • India

BMW India on Tuesday said it has launched Individual 740Li M Sport Edition in the country priced at Rs 1.42 crore (ex-showroom Delhi).

Locally produced at the company's Chennai plant, the model is available for booking on the BMW website, the German luxury carmaker said.

''BMW Individual is now being locally produced in India at Chennai for the first time. It represents bespoke personalisation and gives a new dimension to the BMW 7 Series, an epitome of exclusivity and performance,'' BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said in a statement.

This winning combination takes the story of contemporary luxury forward into the future by allowing customers to express their personality, he added.

The luxury sedan comes with a three-litre six-cylinder engine, which churns out 340 hp, enabling it to accelerate from 0 - 100 km/hr in just 5.6 seconds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
4
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021