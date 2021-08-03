Left Menu

Tokyo Olympics: Day 11 Medal tally

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 03-08-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 19:28 IST
Following is the medal tally at the end of Day 11 at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 China 32 21 16 69 2 USA 24 28 21 73 3 Japan 19 6 11 36 4 Australia 14 4 15 33 5 ROC 13 21 18 52 6 Great Britain 13 17 13 43 7 France 6 10 8 24 8 Germany 8 8 14 30 9 Netherlands 6 7 7 20 10 Korea 6 4 9 19 64 India 0 1 1 2.

