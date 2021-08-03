E-vehicles exempted from registration certificate fees
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Tuesday said it has issued a notification to exempt battery operated vehicles from the payment of fees for issue or renewal of registration certificate. In a statement, the ministry said it has also exempted battery operated vehicles from the payment of fees for assignment of new registration marks.
This has been notified to encourage e-mobility, it added.
