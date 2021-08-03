AYUSH treatment will be started at select mohalla clinics, says Delhi health minister

AYUSH treatment will be started at select mohalla clinics in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Tuesday and stressed that it will play an important role in post-Covid care of patients.

He met a delegation of doctors specialised in ayurveda, unani and homoeopathic ways of treatment, who raised several issues, including electricity subsidy for their clinics, the introduction of AYUSH in mohalla clinics and relief from a fee of Rs 890 levied for biomedical waste collection amid the pandemic, a statement said The doctors submitted that AYUSH clinics were small and didn't produce biomedical waste. Thus, the fee should be waived or reduced. Jain gave directions to the designated departments to put this into effect, it said.

Advertisement

He also accepted their demand of introducing AYUSH treatment in mohalla clinics of the city. ''Mohalla clinics will be selected around Delhi to accommodate and introduce AYUSH treatment which will serve the dual purpose of providing welfare to the AYUSH doctors as well as the people,'' Jain said on emphasized the importance of this mode of treatment in the overall health infrastructure of Delhi, especially during the pandemic.

''AYUSH will play a crucial role in post-Covid recovery of patients through its natural ways of boosting immunity and giving treatment with minimum use of medicines,'' he said.

To the delegation's proposal of setting up a 'State Advisory Committee for AYUSH', Jain said it will ''definitely be taken into consideration''.

''The Government of Delhi is devoted towards the promotion and betterment of AYUSH and will do everything in its capacity for ensuring the well-being and welfare of the people as well as the ISM doctors,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)