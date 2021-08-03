Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1935 hours: DEL71 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex soars 873 pts to new peak; Nifty scales 16k for 1st time Mumbai: The Sensex skyrocketed 873 points to a fresh closing peak while the Nifty finished above the 16,000-mark for the first time on Tuesday as economic recovery hopes triggered across-the-board buying. DEL79 BIZ-BSE-LD MCAP Market capitalisation of BSE-listed cos surge to record high of Rs 240 lakh cr New Delhi: The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumped to a record high of Rs 2,40,04,664.28 crore on Tuesday, driven by a rally in stocks that also saw the benchmark Sensex touching its lifetime peak of 53,887.98 points.

DEL74 BIZ-LD-RUPEE Rupee extends gains by 6paise to 74.28 on stocks rally Mumbai: The rupee rose by 6 paise to close at 74.28 against the US dollar on Tuesday following sharp gains in domestic equities and a weak American currency.

DEL58 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold slips by Rs 31; silver tumbles Rs 372 New Delhi: Gold prices in the national capital dipped marginally by Rs 31 to Rs 46,891 per 10 grams on Tuesday, in line with weak global trends and on rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

DCM22 BIZ-PNB-HOUSING No error of judgement in PNB Housing Finance deal; future course as per SAT order: PNB MD New Delhi: Asserting that there was no error of judgement with regard to the fund infusion decision of PNB Housing Finance, Punjab National Bank (PNB) managing director S S Mallikarjuna Rao on Tuesday said the future course of action would depend on the SAT's order.

DCM33 BIZ-TELECOM-COAI-FLOOR PRICE Fixing floor prices critical amid financial stress in telecom: COAI New Delhi: Industry body COAI on Tuesday contended that floor price fixation is absolutely critical and need of the hour, given the ''major financial stress'' in the telecom industry.

DCM61 PAR-LABOUR-MIGRANT WORKERS Take suo-moto cognizance without waiting for judicial intervention: Par panel to labour ministry on migrant exodus New Delhi: A Parliamentary panel has asked the labour ministry to take note of any unprecedented situation, like the migrant workers' exodus during the pandemic, rather than waiting for the judiciary to intervene on the issue.

DCM75 BIZ-SEBI-PAYMENTS BANKS Sebi allows payments banks to act as investment bankers New Delhi: To provide easy access to investors to participate in public and rights issues by using various payment avenues, markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday allowed payments banks to carry out the activities of investment bankers.

