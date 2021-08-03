Left Menu

NYC to require proof of vaccination for indoor activities

New York City will require proof of vaccination for indoor activities including restaurants, gyms and performances, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday. The announcement is the latest in a string of initiatives aimed at encouraging more residents to get vaccinated as the Delta variant spreads in the nation's most populous city.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-08-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 20:14 IST
New York City will require proof of vaccination for indoor activities including restaurants, gyms and performances, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday.

The announcement is the latest in a string of initiatives aimed at encouraging more residents to get vaccinated as the Delta variant spreads in the nation's most populous city. (Graphic of U.S. cases) https://tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR "We know this is what's going to turn the tide," de Blasio told a news conference.

The policy, which de Blasio hailed as a first in the nation, will be phased out over the coming weeks and will be enforced starting Sept. 13. It is similar to measures taken in France to curtail the spread of coronavirus. As part of the initiative, the city is creating the "Key to NYC Pass" to provide proof of vaccination to workers and patrons at fitness centers, restaurants and entertainment venues, the mayor said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

