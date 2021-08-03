Adani Enterprises Q1 profit at Rs 266 cr

Adani Enterprises on Tuesday reported a consolidated profit of Rs 265.60 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2021 on the back of higher revenue from operations.

The company had posted a consolidated loss of Rs 65.67 crore in the year-ago period, Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) said in a filing to BSE.

The consolidated revenue from operations during the April-June quarter increased to Rs 12,578.77 crore from Rs 5,265.19 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

''AEL has always been the incubation engine of the Adani Group and our creation of several new businesses continues to accelerate,'' Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said. ''AEL's existing businesses are stronger than they have ever been and this year we have successfully anchored ourselves in several new businesses critical to a strong Atmanirbhar Bharat. These include airport ecosystems, data centres, and advanced road and water infrastructure. ''I see an exciting journey ahead given every one of these sectors possesses multiple adjacencies to our existing businesses. Our results demonstrate that this purposeful model is working for us and we will continue to strengthen on all fronts to deliver greater shareholder value,'' he said.

In a statement, the company said that a significant increase in solar manufacturing and mining services business among others boosted its revenue in the first quarter.

Consolidated EBIDTA increased by 215 per cent to Rs 948 crore due to increase in revenue and better margins across all operating segments, it said.

With strong order book of 1.2 GW, the company will continue to focus on solar manufacturing segment to have sustainable growth, it said.

Adani Enterprises Ltd is the flagship company of Adani Group. Over the years, Adani Enterprises has focused on building emerging infrastructure businesses, contributing to nation-building, and divesting them into separate listed entities.

