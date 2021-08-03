Left Menu

Linde India to acquire HPS Gases

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-08-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 20:30 IST
Linde India to acquire HPS Gases
City-based industrial and medical oxygen major Linde India on Tuesday said it will acquire the packaged gases business of HPS Gases Ltd. The company has signed a business transfer agreement with HPS Gases to takeover the entire packaged gases vertical along with certain distribution assets for an aggregate cash consideration of Rs 27.5 crore, it informed the bourses.

The acquisition that will come into effect from November 1 will help expand Linde’s presence in the packaged gas and micro bulk market in western India, the company said.

Linde India will supply liquid products to Vadodara-based HPS Gases and purchase gases in packaged and mini bulk under a long-term contract.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

