Chinese air passengers can request refunds for Aug 4 to Aug 31 flights

Passengers who have bought domestic tickets for flights scheduled from August 4 to 31 can request a full refund, China's aviation regulator said on Tuesday as the highly transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus hit many Chinese cities.

The policy is to accommodate control and prevention measures for coronavirus by reducing the movement of people, the Civil Aviation Administration said in a statement.

