Bharat Petroleum appoints VRK Gupta as CFO

The designation of CFO is new to the sell-off bound state-owned company, as previously the head of the finance department has been designated as director, finance.Gupta was handling various functions of finance for the past two decades and has rich experience in corporate accounts, risk management, budgeting, business plan, and treasury operations among others.

Privatisation-bound Bharat Petroleum Corporation on Tuesday announced the appointment of VRK Gupta as chief financial officer, following the superannuation of N Vijayagopal, who was Director of Finance.

Vijayagopal retired on July 31 after an illustrious career of 34 years with the Maharatna company. The designation of CFO is new to the sell-off bound state-owned company, as previously the head of the finance department has been designated as director, finance.

Gupta was handling various functions of finance for the past two decades and has rich experience in corporate accounts, risk management, budgeting, business plan, and treasury operations among others. His immediate past assignment was heading the corporate treasury.

