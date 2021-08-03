Left Menu

Bring about stricter enforcement to improve tax-GDP ratio, Par panel tells DoR

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 20:38 IST
Bring about stricter enforcement to improve tax-GDP ratio, Par panel tells DoR
  • Country:
  • India

A parliamentary committee on Tuesday urged the Department of Revenue (DoR) to bring about stricter enforcement and higher compliance to increase tax-to-GDP ratio.

In a report on the action taken by the government, the Standing Committee on Finance, chaired by BJP MP Jayant Sinha, noted that a large part of the GDP is contributed by those who cannot afford to pay taxes and that is the reason for India's tax-to-GDP ratio hovering around 10 per cent.

Whereas, in developed countries, it ranges around 25-28 per cent, Sinha added.

''The Committee, therefore, reiterates that given the underlying constraints in raising tax rates, they expect higher revenues through stricter enforcement and higher compliance,'' it said.

The committee stated that it concurs with the Department of Revenue's views that tax buoyancy depends on the efficiency of tax administration and measures for additional resource mobilisation through legislative changes. Data analytics is being used to identify potential taxpayers, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
3
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021