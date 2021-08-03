Left Menu

Shipping Corp Q1 net profit declines 112% to Rs 158.51 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 20:41 IST
Shipping Corp Q1 net profit declines 112% to Rs 158.51 crore
State-owned Shipping Corporation of India Ltd (SCI) on Tuesday reported a 112.52 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 158.51 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal.

The company had clocked a consolidated net profit of Rs 336.87 crore in the corresponding period a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing.

Its total income declined to Rs 1,048.47 crore in the latest June quarter as against Rs 1,178.43 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's total expenses during the quarter under review increased to Rs 899.25 crore from Rs 846.85 crore in the same period last year. Shipping Corporation said the impact of the second wave of the COVID-19 continued in the first quarter of 2021-22.

The government is selling its entire 63.75 per cent stake in the company along with the transfer of management control.

