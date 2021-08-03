Left Menu

Aartas launches CliniShare, medical co-working space for doctors in India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 21:43 IST
Aartas, funded by QRG Holding, has launched CliniShare, a medical co-working space for doctors in India offering space, staff and technology, the company said.

The startup has raised USD 5 million in the first phase funding round led by QRG Holdings, the promoter of Havells, the statement said.

Aartas CliniShare will use the capital to create a parallel healthcare ecosystem and envisions creating 100 smart multi speciality clinics in India which operates on technology.

The flagship location is recently launched in New Delhi.

Commenting on the development, Aartas CliniShare founder Dr Ankur and Dr Ayush Sharma said, ''With CliniShare, we are working to bring patients and doctors together in a whole new way. We have woven technology into the very fabric of our spaces to make each step of patients care journey easier and seamless.” Havells CMD Anil Rai Gupta said, ''With Aartas Clinishare, doctors will get an alternative ecosystem that is free of corporate pressures, at the same time still being part of something greater than themselves.'' The technology used by the startup is in sync with the physical space, patients can easily use the Aartas app to enter the clinic, speed through registration with QR code technology, get their paperless consult, digital payment, and check‐out right from their phone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

