Left Menu

Flipkart's Shopsy crosses 2 lakh user mark, announces zero commission marketplace for sellers

Leveraging their local network, Shopsy users are able to share catalogues of a wide selection of 15 crore products offered by Flipkart sellers over social media and communication apps and place orders on behalf of potential customers. Shopsy has launched a zero-commission marketplace that will help organise and bring smaller sellers across fashion, grocery and home categories, online, a statement said on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 21:50 IST
Flipkart's Shopsy crosses 2 lakh user mark, announces zero commission marketplace for sellers
  • Country:
  • India

Flipkart's Shopsy on Tuesday said it onboarded more than two lakh users within a month of its launch, and announced the launch of a zero-commission marketplace. In July, the Walmart-owned e-commerce major had launched 'Shopsy' to help individuals become resellers of goods in their network via platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook. Leveraging their local network, Shopsy users are able to share catalogues of a wide selection of 15 crore products offered by Flipkart sellers over social media and communication apps and place orders on behalf of potential customers. Shopsy has launched a zero-commission marketplace that will help organise and bring smaller sellers across fashion, grocery and home categories, online, a statement said on Tuesday. This will further enable and amplify the supply of products and catalogues on the platform, and spur e-commerce growth across tier II cities and towns that have been untouched by digital retail so far, it added.

''Today 70 per cent of Flipkart's customers come from tier II and tier III cities. With Shopsy, Flipkart aims to scale this to 90 per cent. Flipkart believes gamification along with social commerce features will help it achieve this mission,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
3
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021