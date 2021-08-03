Left Menu

JNPT handles 4.3 lakh TEUs of container traffic in July

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust JNPT has recorded a 21 per cent growth in cargo handling to 4,33,533 TEUs Twenty-Feet Equivalent Units in July, according to an official statement.The container traffic handled at JNPT during the first four months of the financial year 2021-22 was 17,97,838 TEUs, which is 50.80 per cent higher than 11,92,165 TEUs over the same period of the last year.

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust ( JNPT) has recorded a 21 per cent growth in cargo handling to 4,33,533 TEUs (Twenty-Feet Equivalent Units) in July, according to an official statement.

The container traffic handled at JNPT during the first four months of the financial year 2021-22 was 17,97,838 TEUs, which is 50.80 per cent higher than 11,92,165 TEUs over the same period of the last year. To enhance the model shift from road to rail, the statement said JNPT is undertaking a host of initiatives like the commencement of rail service between JNPT and Balli (in South Goa) on the Konkan Railway.

Commenting on the performance, JNPT Chairman Sanjay Sethi said that along with stakeholders, the Port Trust continues to play an important part in the supply chain.

It has also commenced trial operations at the newly constructed Coastal Berth, which will provide an impetus for coastal cargo movement and better infrastructure for coastal shipping and decongest rail and road networks, Sethi noted.

He said a letter of intent has also been handed over to successful bidders of 9 plots in JNPT SEZ to boost port-led industrialisation. JNPT at Navi Mumbai is one of the premier container handling ports in India.

