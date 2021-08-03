Business brief

Left Menu

The company will step up its proprietary technology and expand its network of fulfilment centres across the length and breadth of the country with the new lease of funds, a statement said.Quickshift is a technology fulfilment company and its product has digitised and streamlined the supply chain experience for brands to fast-track their lifecycle growth and scale.

Pune-based Quickshift on Tuesday said it has raised USD 7,70,000 (about Rs 5.7 crore) in seed funding from Anicut Angel Fund and Axilor Ventures. The company will step up its proprietary technology and expand its network of fulfilment centres across the length and breadth of the country with the new lease of funds, a statement said.

Quickshift is a technology fulfilment company and its product has digitised and streamlined the supply chain experience for brands to fast-track their lifecycle growth and scale. It works with close to 100 brands and has fulfilment centres in Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, Pune and Kolkata.

''It has been our mission to streamline the vast scale of day-to-day operational activities for brands to make a product reach the customer on a real-time basis, keeping this vision in line, we built QuickShift for speed.

“We have endeavoured to change the way brands look at this, by giving them the comfort of focusing exclusively on their core product while we ensure that it reaches their customer in no time,'' QuickShift founder Anshul Goenka said.

He added that with the new funding coming in, the company will set up modernised fulfilment centres and become a one-stop solution for small and medium businesses.

''We are currently offering next-day and two-day delivery models to brands and would soon be opening up two-hour delivery options for mission-critical deliveries,” he said.

