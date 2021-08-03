Left Menu

Night curfew along Cachar border with Bangladesh

Night curfew prohibiting people from moving along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Assams Cachar district were issued under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code CrPC on Tuesday.Cachar District Magistrate Keerthi Jalli issued the order which said no person shall move between sunset to sunrise within one kilometre of the Indo-Bangladesh border of the district.

PTI | Silchar | Updated: 03-08-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 22:43 IST
Night curfew along Cachar border with Bangladesh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Night curfew prohibiting people from moving along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Assam's Cachar district were issued under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) on Tuesday.

Cachar District Magistrate Keerthi Jalli issued the order which said no person shall move between sunset to sunrise within one kilometre of the Indo-Bangladesh border of the district. Officials said this has been done to prevent ''unauthorised movement of commodities, cattle and extremists'' from the neighbouring country.

The order prohibits movement of any person on the river Surma and on its high banks within the limits of territory in actual control of India in the district between sunset to sunrise.

Boats including fishing boats will not be normally allowed to ply on the river Surma. Though locals may be given permission for fishing in the river by the Circle Officer, Katigorah.

A copy of the permission must also be endorsed by the Cachar District Magistrate and BSF Commandant at Dholchera..

The order also said no person shall ply any vehicle, cart or rikshaw carrying sugar, rice, wheat, edible oils, kerosene oil and salt between sunset to sunrise within a five km belt inside the district boundary of Cachar along the Bangladesh border. Circle Officer Katigorah can however relax these conditions for a specific purpose, time and place.

The order will not apply to state and central government employees on duty in the border areas.

This order will come into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force for two months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
3
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021