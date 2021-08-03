Chile's Codelco ups production 14.9% y/y in June, Escondida and Collahuasi down
Chile's Codelco, the world's largest copper miner, increased its production by 14.9% year-on-year to 151,600 tonnes in June, the Chilean state copper commission Cochilco said on Tuesday.
BHP's Escondida, the world's largest copper mine, saw production fall 21.6% year-on-year to 82,900 tonnes in the same month, while at Collahuasi copper mine - a joint venture by Glencore and Anglo American - production fell 6.7% year-on-year to 53,900 tonnes in June.
