Residents' body seeks UP CM's help to improve public transport in Noida

A Noida residents' body on Tuesday flagged the lack of adequate public transport in the city to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, urging him to look into the matter.

In a letter to the chief minister, the Progressive Community Foundation (PCF) sought the state government's focus on ensuring last-mile connectivity in Noida, an economic hub of the state.

Advertisement

''This is to bring to your kind notice that the city of Noida does not have suitable means of transport for the residents residing in different sectors,'' the letter read.

''In such a situation, residents have to either travel by cabs like Ola, Uber or have to go to their destination by three wheeler rickshaws or travel by their own vehicle,'' it added.

Though, a metro rail service is available between Noida and Greater Noida, not many people use it because the Aqua Line is not connected with the Delhi Metro, the PCF noted.

According to the Noida Metro Rail Corportation (NMRC), the metro service had witnessed its highest single-day ridership of 10,135 passengers on July 27 since resuming operations post COVID-19 lockdown.

The PCF further said the closure of certain metro stations during peak hours by the NMRC is another impediment deterring people from using it.

The PCF suggested that buses operated by the NMRC be re-regulated in order to provide better connectivity to residents.

''The NMRC should make bus transport service operational by making ring routes with different residential sectors so that people can reach their destination from one sector to another. It will surely help people with last mile connectivity,'' the PCF said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)