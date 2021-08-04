J&K: Bukhari bats for resumption of 'darbar move'

Apni Party President Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari on Tuesday said the age-old practice of ‘darbar move’ should be resumed as it brought people from Jammu and Kashmir regions close to each other.

Various deputations today called on Bukhari at the party office here and appraised him about issues being confronted by them. Their main concern was about stopping the practice of biannual darbar move.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had on June 20 announced that the Jammu and Kashmir administration has completely transitioned to e-office, thereby ending the practice of the biannual 'darbar move'.

The practice of darbar move – under which the administration functions in Jammu during six months of winter and in Srinagar during summer – was started by Maharaja Gulab Singh in 1872 to escape extreme weather conditions in the two regions.

Bukhari said the administration should resume the practice as it provided an opportunity for cultural exchange and better relationship between the people of Jammu and Kashmir regions while boosting financial activities at both places.

“When darbar is in the winter capital, the employees with their families shift to Jammu from parts of Kashmir which helps in the growth of the economy of Jammu for six months and brings the people of two regions close to each other,” Bukhari said.

“Cultural exchange is important for a society which has seen difficult times in the past. Therefore, the government should resume the practice of darbar move which is in the interest of people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

Noting that business activity has been hit severely in the two regions, Bukhari said the traders believe that if darbar move resumes, they will be able to overcome the financial losses they have suffered following the August 2019 developments.

The Union government has abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 on August 5, 2019 and bifurcated it into two Union Territories.

Bukhari said when Kashmiri students come for studies in Jammu, they get an overview of the place and when they interact with the locals, they understand that the problems being faced by the children of Kashmir and Jammu regions are common. “I want to remind the people at helm of affairs that people of Jammu and people of Kashmir cannot be separated from each other,” he said.

