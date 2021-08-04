Left Menu

Thirty-seven killed in Mali bus crash

The force of the crash, which happened 20 km (12 miles) from the town of Segou, sheared off the front section of the bus and scattered luggage and goods across the road, according to photos and video shared online. Injured passengers were being treated in hospital in Segou, the ministry said.

Thirty-seven people were killed in a road accident in south-central Mali on Tuesday, the transport ministry said, after a passenger bus collided with a truck. The force of the crash, which happened 20 km (12 miles) from the town of Segou, sheared off the front section of the bus and scattered luggage and goods across the road, according to photos and video shared online.

Injured passengers were being treated in hospital in Segou, the ministry said. Africa has by far the world's most dangerous roads, registering over 26 deaths per 100,000 population, according to the World Health Organisation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

