Olympics-Belarus sprinter Tsimanouskaya leaves Polish embassy in Tokyo - Police

A darkened van left the compound with police escort around 7:05 a.m. The International Olympic Committee said on Tuesday it was expecting a report from the Belarusian team on Tsimanouskaya's case. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko's regime of intolerable "transnational repression" in the matter.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2021 04:11 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 04:11 IST
Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya early on Wednesday left the Polish embassy in Tokyo, where she had sought protection after refusing her team's orders to return home.

Her refusal to board a flight home, after she said she was taken by her team to the airport against her wishes, caused high drama at the Tokyo Olympics. A darkened van left the compound with police escort around 7:05 a.m. (2205 GMT on Tuesday), shortly after luggage had been loaded into another van. A police official confirmed to Reuters that Tsimanouskaya was in the vehicle.

She was expected to go to Poland, her supporters have said. Warsaw has offered her a humanitarian visa. The International Olympic Committee said on Tuesday it was expecting a report from the Belarusian team on Tsimanouskaya's case.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko's regime of intolerable "transnational repression" in the matter.

