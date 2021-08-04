PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug. 4
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines
- UK weighs national security concerns over Nvidia's $40bn move for Arm https://on.ft.com/3xl4s04 - Sweaty Betty sold for $410 million as pandemic propels 'athleisure' further https://on.ft.com/3rT15MB
- Credit Suisse to face 'tuna bonds' trial https://on.ft.com/37pzUzr - Sanofi to buy partner Translate Bio for 3.2 billion in mRNA push https://on.ft.com/3il0lN2
Overview - The future of Nvidia's planned $40 billion takeover of Arm, the British chip designer, is being considered by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government as UK ministers take an increasingly active interest in such deals.
- Sweaty Betty, the British womenswear company, has been sold to a U.S. based shoemaker Wolverine World Wide that aims to take the upmarket brand into footwear. - Credit Suisse will face a trial over its role in Mozambique's $2 billion "tuna bonds" scandal, a fresh blow as the bank struggles to shake off a succession of crises that have plagued the group in recent years.
- French pharmaceutical group Sanofi SA will acquire its partner Translate Bio for $3.2 billion, as it makes a big bet on the future of messenger RNA as a transformative technology for vaccines and therapeutics. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
