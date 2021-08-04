Left Menu

Indian-American doctors raise USD5 million for COVID-19 relief

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-08-2021 09:48 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 09:34 IST
Indian-American doctors raise USD5 million for COVID-19 relief
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Indian-American doctors have raised USD 5 million for COVID-19 relief in India, according to a prominent association of physicians of Indian origin.

The fund raised by the influential Indian American doctors was used to provide 2,300 oxygen concentrators, 100 ventilators and 100 high-flow nasal cannula machines to 45 hospitals in India, the American Association of Physicians of Indian-Origin (AAPI), which represents thousands of Indian-origin doctors in the US, said on Tuesday.

AAPI is the largest ethnic medical organization in the US representing the interest of more than 100,000 physicians in the country.

"The generosity of the members of AAPI and Indian community has been unprecedented," AAPI President Dr. Anupama Gotimukula said.

Amid reports that the third wave is likely to hit India by the end of August, AAPI said it was working with several agencies and the Indian government to help with care and supplies to the remotest places in India.

"AAPI will continue to use the remaining funds in preparation for the impending Covid third wave," said Dr. Anjana Samadder, AAPI vice-president.

