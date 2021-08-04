Valorem Reply Ranked in Top 50 Best Mid-Size Workplaces of 2021

KOCHI, India, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valorem Reply is excited to announce they've been selected as one of India's Great Places to Work in IT for the 2nd consecutive year. In addition to these esteemed certifications and 2020 recognition as India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM, Valorem also announces their 2021 award as one of India's top 50 Great Mid-Size Workplaces across all industries! Great Place to Work Institute certifications are awarded to organizations who demonstrate the highest quality employee experience and above average people practices, across the employee life cycle. Through in-depth assessments of employee feedback and company policies and programs, this continued recognition illuminates Valorem's deep commitment to being an employment destination for the best and brightest.

''Innovation, leading-edge technology and deep commitment to exceptional customer satisfaction and employee experience is what defines us as an organization. We are honored to be recognized as one of India's best places to work for a second year in a row. It is a proud moment for our Kochi office and greater organization. Thank you, team Valorem Reply, for making us a truly great place to work.'' - Sanjeev Sudheer, VP of Kochi Operations for Valorem Reply ''At Valorem Reply we are not only committed to providing an outstanding client experience but also an amazing employee experience. We think about an employee's journey from the moment they join our team. From making the first few days easy and friendly, helping them connect with others in the company, recognizing achievements and milestones on a regular basis, to provide career advancement and promotion opportunities. Being recognized as a Great Place to Work is an affirming demonstration of our continued commitment to attracting and retaining the best talent.''- Bambi George, Managing Partner, Valorem Reply About Valorem Reply: Valorem Reply, part of the Reply Group, is an award-winning digital transformation firm focused on delivering data-driven enterprise, IT modernization, product transformation and digital workplace solutions. Through the expertise of our people and power of Microsoft technologies, we provide hyper-scale delivery of unique digital business services, strategic business models and design-led user experiences. Our innovative strategies and solutions securely and rapidly transform the way our clients do business. To learn more about Valorem Reply, please visit www.valoremreply.com.

