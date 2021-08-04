Left Menu

Spain's La Liga agrees to sell 10% stake to CVC - NYT

Spain's top soccer league has agreed in principle to sell 10% of its business to private equity firm CVC Capital Partners for around $3 billion, the New York Times reported late on Tuesday, citing executives with knowledge of the deal.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2021 10:19 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 10:03 IST
Spain's La Liga agrees to sell 10% stake to CVC - NYT
La Liga logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain's top soccer league has agreed in principle to sell 10% of its business to private equity firm CVC Capital Partners for around $3 billion, the New York Times reported late on Tuesday, citing executives with knowledge of the deal. The deal requires a nod from the league's clubs and if approved, could help cash-strapped teams including FC Barcelona repair their finances that have taken a blow from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the newspaper https://nyti.ms/3ijT1S0.

CVC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment after business hours, while La Liga was not reachable. The private equity firm, as part of a consortium last year, entered talks to buy a stake in the media business of Italy's top soccer league. The deal fell through following objections from some soccer clubs.

La Liga representatives and CVC have been meeting with club officials to secure their backing, executives told NYT, adding that the deal has not been finalized. Earlier this year, La Liga expanded its partnership with Microsoft Corp in a bid to boost revenue for its pandemic-hit soccer clubs and re-energize a fanbase that is consuming ever more digital products.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021