Devyani International collects Rs 825 cr from anchor investors 

Devyani International, the largest franchisee of Pizza Hut, KFC, and Costa Coffee in India, on Wednesday said it has mobilized Rs 825 crore from anchor investors.

The company has decided to allocate 9.16 crore equity shares to 41 anchor investors at Rs 90 apiece, aggregating to Rs 825 crore, according to a statement.

A total of 28 foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) participated in the anchor book on Tuesday. Some of them were Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Fidelity, Goldman Sachs, Monetary Authority of Singapore, Abu Dhabi Investment Council, Government of Singapore, Jupiter Asset Management, Nomura, and Macquarie.

In addition, 13 domestic investors including 6 mutual funds, 6 life insurance companies, and one general insurance company participated in the anchor book too.

These included ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF), Mirae Asset MF, Nippon Life MF, Tata Mutual Fund MF, Sundaram Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sunlife, HDFC Life Insurance, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, SBI Life Insurance, Bajaj Allianz, Max Life Insurance Co, and SBI General Insurance.

The initial public offering (IPO) consists of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 440 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 155,333,330 equity shares by the promoter and existing shareholder.

Under the offer-for-sale, Dunearn Investments (Mauritius) Pte Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek Holdings, will offload 6,53,33,330 shares and promoter RJ Corp will sell 9 crore shares.

The company has fixed a price band of Rs 86-90 a share for its IPO and at the upper end of the price band, the public issue is expected to fetch Rs 1,838 crore.

The three-day initial share sale opened for subscription on Wednesday.

The offer includes a reservation of up to 5.50 lakh equity shares for the company's employees.

Also, 75 percent of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 percent for non-institutional buyers, and the remaining 10 percent for retail investors.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 165 equity shares and in multiples of 165 equity shares thereafter.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to retire debt and general corporate purposes.

Devyani International is an associate company of RJ Corp, the largest bottling partner of food and beverages (F&B) major PepsiCo, and has interests in the Indian retail F&B sector.

The company is the largest franchisee of Yum Brands, operating core brands such as Pizza Hut, KFC, Costa Coffee besides its own brands such as Vango, Food Street, Masala Twist, Ile Bar, Amreli, and Ckrussh Juice Bar.

It currently operates 297 Pizza Hut stores, 264 KFC stores, and 44 Costa Coffee as of March 2021 in India.

Devyani International is led by Ravi Kant Jaipuria, promoter of RJ Corp, and Virag Joshi, President and CEO, who have been key strategists to the expansion efforts by the company.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, CLSA India, Edelweiss Financial Services, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book running lead managers to the issue.

