Alkem Laboratories launches Ibuprofen, Famotidine tablets in US mkt

Drug firm Alkem Laboratories on Wednesday announced the launch of Ibuprofen and Famotidine tablets, used to relieve the symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis, in the US.

Ibuprofen and Famotidine tablets are a generic therapeutic equivalent version of Horizon Medicines LLC's Duexis tablets.

Alkem Laboratories has launched Ibuprofen and Famotidine tablets in the strength of 800 mg/26.6 mg in the United States, following an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the company said in a regulatory filing. The company said this is the first generic approval of Duexis tablets, 800 mg/26.6 mg by the USFDA. ''The launch is a subject of ongoing litigation,'' it added.

