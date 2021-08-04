HDFC invokes pledge on Ansal Housing's shares

The country's largest mortgage lender HDFC on Wednesday said it has invoked a pledge on Ansal Housing Ltd's shares aggregating to 7.78 percent of its paid-up share capital to recover part of outstanding dues. ''The corporation in its normal course of business extends loans to various borrowers. For the purpose of recovery of part outstanding dues against loans availed by certain pledgers/borrowers, the corporation on August 3 2021, invoked the pledge on 46,20,000 shares (in aggregate) of Ansal Housing Ltd (Ansal) aggregating 7.78 percent of its paid-up share capital, pledged, with the corporation by the said borrower,'' HDFC said in a regulatory filing.

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), however, did not elaborate on Ansal Housing's totally outstanding.

HDFC said Ansal Housing's turnover for the year ended March 31, 2021, was Rs 139.03 crore and its net worth is Rs 170 crore.

