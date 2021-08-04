Left Menu

HDFC invokes pledge on Ansal Housing's shares

For the purpose of recovery of part outstanding dues against loans availed by certain pledgersborrowers, the corporation on August 3 2021, invoked the pledge on 46,20,000 shares in aggregate of Ansal Housing Ltd Ansal aggregating 7.78 per cent of its paid-up share capital, pledged, with corporation by the said borrower, HDFC said in a regulatory filing.Housing Development Finance Corporation HDFC, however, did not elaborate on Ansal Housings total outstanding.HDFC said Ansal Housings turnover for the year ended March 31, 2021, was Rs 139.03 crore and its net worth is Rs 170 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2021 12:37 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 12:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The country's largest mortgage lender HDFC on Wednesday said it has invoked a pledge on Ansal Housing Ltd's shares aggregating to 7.78 percent of its paid-up share capital to recover part of outstanding dues. ''The corporation in its normal course of business extends loans to various borrowers. For the purpose of recovery of part outstanding dues against loans availed by certain pledgers/borrowers, the corporation on August 3 2021, invoked the pledge on 46,20,000 shares (in aggregate) of Ansal Housing Ltd (Ansal) aggregating 7.78 percent of its paid-up share capital, pledged, with the corporation by the said borrower,'' HDFC said in a regulatory filing.

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), however, did not elaborate on Ansal Housing's totally outstanding.

HDFC said Ansal Housing's turnover for the year ended March 31, 2021, was Rs 139.03 crore and its net worth is Rs 170 crore.

